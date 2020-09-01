Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Four people died and four others were injured when a speeding car crashed into a cafe in Crawford market on Monday evening.
Officials from the Pydhonie police station had reached the spot after the accident.
After the accident which happened at around 9 pm, the injured were taken to a hospital, where the four persons were declared brought dead.
The treatment of the rest is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Car accident in Mumbai's Crawford market leaves four dead, four injured
ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2020 07:02 IST
