Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat

ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 08:48 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarat's Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car.
The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost balance and hit a few two-wheelers parked along the road, before bumping on the pole.
The incident took place on January 30.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

