Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarat's Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car.

The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost balance and hit a few two-wheelers parked along the road, before bumping on the pole.

The incident took place on January 30.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

