Car falls into river in MP's Orcha while avoiding accident with auto-rickshaw

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A car carrying five people fell into a river in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Monday.

The accident occurred when the car was trying to avoid collision with an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side.

The incident was captured by a CCTV, the footage of which showed that the driver of the auto which had collided with the car ran away from the spot.

All the five occupants of the car were later rescued by the people present the accident site. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. (ANI)

