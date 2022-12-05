Car overturns in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla, four person die

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): A total of four persons died after a car carrying 23 of them turned upside down in the Nilapudi village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna.

The police have identified all the deceased persons as residents of Nilapudi village.

"Due to heavy fog outside, a vehicle carrying 23 people turned upside down. All of these persons were Ayappa devotees who were moving from Tenali to the Krishna district," Sub-inspector Chowdaiah said adding that the other 16 persons were safe.

According to the police, three people died on the spot while the fourth person succumbed to the injuries at the Tenali Government Hospital.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)