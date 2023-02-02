Car owner attacks parking attendant with cricket bat for demanding Rs 60 parking fee

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) car parking attendant was mercilessly beaten with a cricket bat by a car owner for allegedly demanding a parking fee in south west Delhi on Wednesday, officials said, adding that the accused has been apprehended.

The victim, Vikas, sustained serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital, an official familiar with the matter said.

The incident happened near the police post Vasant Vihar.



"On Wednesday evening, a man parked his car in the MCD Parking area near Vasant Vihar at around 7 pm. Parking attendants Manoj and Vikas were on duty. The car owner came to pick up his car at 9.40 pm and he appeared to be in an inebriated state along with his friend. The parking attendant Manoj asked him to pay Rs 60 parking fee. On this, the car owner started abusing him. Manoj requested him to pay the amount otherwise the parking contractor would deduct it from their salary. Meanwhile, another parking attendant, Vikas, attempted to intervene. All of sudden, the car owner took out a bat from his car and attacked the parking attendants. Both of them rushed towards the police booth, but the car owner hit Vikas on the head and he fell down. He repeatedly hit Vikas on the head," read the FIR.

Police said that FIR has been registered into the matter under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) at Vasant Vihar police station.

"We have procured CCTV footage from the location and are scanning it to get details about the car and the person involved in the act," said a police officer.

The officer added that they have apprehend the man who is employed as a PT teacher in a school. "He will be questioned to get more details into the case," the official added. (ANI)

