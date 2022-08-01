Car plunges into canal in Kerala's Vennikulam, 3 dead

Vennikulam (Kerala) [India] August 1 (ANI): Three people were killed as the car in which they were travelling in fell into a canal at Vannikulam town in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as pastor Chandy Matthew and his daughters Feba and Blessy.

According to police, the mishap took place this morning on the Eraviperoor-Vennikulam road.

Their bodies were recovered with the help of the fire department, informed an official of the department.



Later, their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

The bodies of the girls were identified based on their college identity cards.



The two were students of Mar Gregorios College at Parumala.

Officials said the process of retrieving the bodies had become more difficult in the backdrop of heavy rains in the district.

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains and according to the weather department, there is a prediction of heavy rains till Thursday.

The Indian Meterological Department has issued an orange alert in the state in the districts of Idduki, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram,Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha and Ernakulam today. There is also Yellow alert in remaining five districts of the state.

An orange alert indicates heavy or very heavy rains in the district.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 60-year old man was swept away in the Pampa river in Athikkayam village in Pathanamthitta district.

A search and rescue operation has been mounted by the fire department for the missing man.

A tourist from Tamil Nadu died and another sustained injuires after being caught in Kumbhavurutti Waterfalls in Kollam district.

In view of the heavy downpour, the collector of Idukki has banned night travel in the district. (ANI)

