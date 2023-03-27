Car rams into divider in Delhi's CR Park area; 17-yr-old driver injured

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries on Monday after his car rammed into a divider and a vehicle near the NRI complex main road in the national capital, police said.

The accident took place under the limits of CR Park Police Station.

The Delhi Police was called up by a cab driver, who alleged that a high-speeding vehicle hit his four-wheeler from behind before ramming into a tree.



As per Delhi Police, the driver of the high-speeding vehicle was a 17-year-old boy, who is a resident of DDA Flat Kalka Ji.

"Three more boys, apart from the minor driver, were inside the vehicle during the accident," police said, adding that they have fled the spot following the accident.

The 17-year-old injured was shifted to the hospital by a passerby and is undergoing treatment.

Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

