Car rolls down gorge in Himachal, 4 killed

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Four people were killed after a car rolled down a 150-metre-deep gorge here at Lippa Village in Kinnaur district last night, police said.

According to the Kinnaur police, two persons died on the spot while two others lost their lives on the way to the hospital near Skibba village here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

