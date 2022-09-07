Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): A massive fire, causing a loss of crores, broke out at a Benelli & Isuzu showroom near Basistha in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday.
However, no casualties have been reported in the matter, police said.
"Isuzu cars worth at least Rs 1.5 crores burnt, while Benelli bikes worth Rs 6-7 lakhs burnt. Totalling with the property loss, we hit a Rs 4-5 crores loss," said the Sales executive manager at the car showroom. (ANI)
Car showroom gutted in fire in Assam's Basistha
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2022 12:48 IST
