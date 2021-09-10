Search operation conducted by SDRF personnel (Photo/ANI)
Car with two passengers falls into drain following heavy rainfall in Dehradun

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 13:47 IST


Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): A car with two passengers fell into a drain in the Kargi area of Dehradun on Thursday night following heavy rainfall in the city.

As per information shared by the State Disaster Response Fund on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.
A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan. (ANI)

