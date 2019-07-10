Caravan defamation case: Cross-examination of Vivek Doval fixed from July 29

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday fixed for three days from July 29 the cross-examination of Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in the Caravan defamation case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the cross-examination for July 29, 30 and 31. Earlier, the court had scheduled the cross-examination for July 10, 11 and 12.

On January 21, Vivek Doval has filed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Caravan magazine reporter Kaushal Shroff and its editor Paresh Nath, contending that they had caused "irreparable damage" to his reputation "through calculated insinuations and innuendos".

Earlier that month, The Caravan article had claimed that Vivek Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters were of dubious antecedents.

The court had on May 27 recorded Vivek Doval's statement in connection with the case. (ANI)

