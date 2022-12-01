Carcass of baby leopard found in pieces in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The carcass of a baby leopard was found in pieces at a field in the revenue area of Birguri forest area of Dhamtari district, a forest official said on Wednesday.



The incident came to light after villagers saw the carcass of the leopard and informed the forest department. Acting on the information, the forest officials rushed to the spot. They collected the parts and sent it for the post mortem.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mayank Pandey said that in the preliminary investigation, it seems that the baby leopard died due to the attack of dogs. Teeth and nails were found in the remains of the leopard, which did not seem to be killed by poachers as they usually prey for teeth and nails.

Nonetheless, the actual reason of the death will be known after the post mortem report, DFO Pandey added. (ANI)

