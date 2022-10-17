Carcass of wild elephant found in paddy field in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): Forest officials in Assam found the carcass of a wild elephant in a paddy field in the state's Nagaon district on Monday.

According to the forest officials, the dead elephant, aged about 7 years old, was found at Kiling village near the Jakhalabandh area this morning.

Prima facie, infighting is suspected to be the cause of death. Nepal Mandal, Forest Range Officer said the wild tusker might have died after fighting with other elephants.



"Today morning, the local villagers and forest staff informed us that, a wild elephant died in the area and we immediately reached the spot and found the carcass of the tusker. Local villagers told us that, a herd of elephants came to the area last night. The elephant was not healthy and its treatment was going on," the officer said.

"We suspect the ill elephant died following a fight with other elephants. But the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained," the forest official said.

Last week too, there were reported deaths of elephants in the state.

First, an adult wild elephant died after being electrocuted when it came in contact with a live wire in Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district.

Also, a female elephant and her calf were killed after being hit by a Rajdhani Express train near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district. (ANI)

