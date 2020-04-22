Caregivers of senior citizens, mobile recharge facilities, food processing units exempted from lockdown: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has said that the caregivers of senior citizens residing with them, prepaid mobile recharge facilities, food processing units located in urban areas are already exempted from the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Responding to a few queries received, the guidelines were issued with regard to exemptions of services or activities amid the lockdown.

The caregivers are exempted under Social sector clause 8(i), the prepaid mobile connection facilities are exempted under clause 11(v), and the food processing units are exempted under clause 13(i), as per the guidelines.

It was mentioned that social distancing must be maintained for offices, workshops, factories and establishments at all times, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

