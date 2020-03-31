Cargo flights carry medical, critical supplies to eastern, southern and north-eastern region

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Cargo flights, including those of private airlines, are carrying medical and other critical supplies to the eastern, southern and north-eastern parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday.

According to a release by the MoCA private airlines such as Indigo, Spicejet and Blue Dart are operating flights on a commercial basis apart from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Air India (AI).

"Cargo flights were operated to carry medical supplies to Southern, eastern and northeastern regions on March 30, 2020. Details are as below: Lifeline 1- Air India flight A320 on its route Mumbai-New Delhi-Bengaluru-Mumbai, carried HLL consignment of 6593 kg and Nagaland ventilator masks, consignments of Kerala and Karnataka, consignment of Bipaps for Meghalaya and consignment of Ministry of Textiles for Coimbatore," the release read.

"Lifelines 2- IAF flight from Hindon- Dimapur- Imphal-Guwahati carried consignments of HLL and ICMR kits for Shillong," it added.

The total cargo carried earlier between March 26 and 29 was 10 tonnes, as per the Ministry which included "COVID-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE, masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by state/UT governments."

The release added that a website dedicated to Medical Air Cargo has been launched and will be fully functional from April 1.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of all States to ensure the availability and distribution of masks, gloves, and sanitisers in view of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

