Cars charred to ashes after fire breaks out in garage in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): As many as five cars have been charred in a fire that broke out in a garage near Maurya Lok complex in Patna on Tuesday, police said.

The fire has been brought under control.

Kotwali Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after getting the information, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrashekhar Prasad Vidhyarthi said.

"No injuries has been reported yet. The fire has been brought under control and we are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire," he told ANI. (ANI)

