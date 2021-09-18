Case against Cong MLA for abusing, threatening municipal officers in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday registered a case against Congress MLA Jitu Patwari in Indore for abusing and threatening municipal officers and employees.

According to Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge, Amrita Singh, MLA Jitu Patwari created a hurdle in the work of health workers of Municipal Corporation Uttam Yadav and his team on September 15 and abused them.



"A case under section 353 (obstruction in official work) and 294 (abuse) has been registered against Jitu Patwari today," she added.

Giving details of the episode, Dr Uttam Yadav told the media that the MLA was abused during the spraying of dengue-malaria medicine in the area on the morning of September 15.

"Videos of the said incident were also made by the corporation employees, which was forcibly deleted by Jitu Patwari," he added. (ANI)

