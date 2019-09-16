Case against Gangwar over 'North Indians lack qualification' remark

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A criminal case has been filed against Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar over his 'North Indians lack qualification' comment in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

A social worker, Tamanna Hashmi, has filed the case against Gangwar in Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sury Kant Tiwari's court here.

The case has been filed under section 195 (fabricating false evidence), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (insult the religion of any class), and 405 (criminal case of breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court has accepted the case and fixed the date of hearing on September 25, Hashmi told ANI.

On Saturday, Gangwar said that the youth of North India lacks requisite qualification to get a job.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," Gangwar had told media persons in UP's Bareilly.

The minister drew harsh criticism from several political leaders for his statement, with Congress demanding his apology.

His statement came at a time when the economy slumped to a seven-year low of five per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago. The economic slowdown coupled with employment has raised concern among economists and politicians who are holding centre responsible for it. (ANI)

