SHO Satbir Singh speaking to ANI in Ludhiana on Monday.
Case against Ludhiana Jail official for arranging SIM card for Youth Congress leader behind bars

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:16 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): A case was registered against Assistant Jail Superintendent for allegedly delivering a sim card to a Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora in Ludhiana Central Jail who is behind bars in an attempt to murder case.
This came after staffers at Ludhiana Central Jail recovered a cellphone and a SIM card from Shubham Arora.
"A phone and a sim card were recovered from the Ludhiana jail. During the investigation, we found that a man named Ankush, with the help of Assistant Jail Superintendent Karanvir, a SIM card to an accused under Section 307 Shubham. Accused Ankush has been arrested," Satbir Singh, SHO, Division No 7 said.
A case has been registered against Karanvir, Shubham and Ankush under Section 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

