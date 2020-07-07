Case against Ludhiana Jail official for arranging SIM card for Youth Congress leader behind bars

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): A case was registered against Assistant Jail Superintendent for allegedly delivering a sim card to a Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora in Ludhiana Central Jail who is behind bars in an attempt to murder case.

This came after staffers at Ludhiana Central Jail recovered a cellphone and a SIM card from Shubham Arora.

"A phone and a sim card were recovered from the Ludhiana jail. During the investigation, we found that a man named Ankush, with the help of Assistant Jail Superintendent Karanvir, a SIM card to an accused under Section 307 Shubham. Accused Ankush has been arrested," Satbir Singh, SHO, Division No 7 said.

A case has been registered against Karanvir, Shubham and Ankush under Section 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

