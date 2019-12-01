Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): A case has been registered against a contractor and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for allegedly felling of trees along Metro Line-4 here, police said on Saturday.
According to Anil Mangale, Inspector of Naupada Police Station, a written complaint was filed against the officials on Friday.
Investigation in this regard is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Case against MMRDA's contractor, officials for allegedly felling of trees
ANI | Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:55 IST
