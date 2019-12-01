Case against MMRDA's contractor, officials for allegedly felling of trees

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): A case has been registered against a contractor and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for allegedly felling of trees along Metro Line-4 here, police said on Saturday.

According to Anil Mangale, Inspector of Naupada Police Station, a written complaint was filed against the officials on Friday.

Investigation in this regard is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

