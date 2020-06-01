BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral (File photo)
Case against Uttarkhand BJP MLA for violation of social distancing norms

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:13 IST

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): A case has been lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral in Rudrapur for violating social distancing norms during the lockdown.
A large number of people had gathered at Thukral's residence for collecting free ration.
The FIR was registered by Rudrapur's Kotwali police on Sunday night. (ANI)

