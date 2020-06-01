Case against Uttarkhand BJP MLA for violation of social distancing norms

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): A case has been lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral in Rudrapur for violating social distancing norms during the lockdown.

A large number of people had gathered at Thukral's residence for collecting free ration.

The FIR was registered by Rudrapur's Kotwali police on Sunday night. (ANI)

