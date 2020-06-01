Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): A case has been lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral in Rudrapur for violating social distancing norms during the lockdown.
A large number of people had gathered at Thukral's residence for collecting free ration.
The FIR was registered by Rudrapur's Kotwali police on Sunday night. (ANI)
Case against Uttarkhand BJP MLA for violation of social distancing norms
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:13 IST
