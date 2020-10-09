Case against Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, other BJP leaders for 'unlawful assembly' in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9 (ANI): Kolkata Police has registered a case against several BJP leaders including national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, Members of Parliament Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, and Rakesh Singh for alleged "unlawful assembly" and "law violation".

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal held the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.

Newly-appointed BJYM president MP Tejasvi Surya led the march from Howrah demanding to increase the upper age limit for various exams and simplification of the PSC recruitment process.

Seven accused named in the FIR registered under sections 143, 147, 149, 332, 353, 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 51(b) Disaster Management Act and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.



Surya alleged that BJYM workers were attacked with a crude bomb during the rally. He also alleged police officers at Jarasanko Police Station "manhandled" MPs who had gone to file an FIR.

On Thursday, the state secretariat was also closed for two days for sanitisation.

"I am happy BJYM has won this battle. We will win the war too. We wanted to sanitise #Nabanno-CMO from long time. Mamata Di is apparently doing it. BJP will complete it in 2021! Thank you, Bengal for your love. Will be back soon, together, let's restore glory of this great land," Surya tweeted.

BJP national president JP Nadda said that BJYM compelled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to close the Secretariat and said this is an admission that she has lost public confidence.

"BJP's struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. Our brave BJYM karyakartas compelled her to close the Secretariat. This is an admission that she has lost public confidence," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

