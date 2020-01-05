Case filed against BJP's Anupam Hazra for assaulting man, his girlfriend in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): A case was filed against BJP leader Anupam Hazra for allegedly assaulting a man and his girlfriend here on Saturday.

According to the police, the case was filed against Hazra on the basis of the complaint lodged by Suresh Roy, who accused him and his girlfriend of restraining and assaulting at Golden Park Hotel in the city.

Roy alleged that the BJP leader snatched his golden chain weighing about 50 grams and assaulted him.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

