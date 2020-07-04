Case filed against man for posing as PMO official in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): A case has been filed against a man who posed himself to be the PMO's National Security Council 'youth advisor' during his visit to Bengaluru.

According to the police, Ankit Dey (22 yrs) who had visited Bengaluru between 16 to 20 June and for his stay at ITC Gardenia, posed himself as a youth advisor to National Security Council at PMO.

As per the information given by the hotel staff, the police department had communicated with the PMO. They got clarification that there is no such person designated in the Prime minister's office. A complaint has been filed in Cubbon Park police station.



"The man found to be 22-year-old as per the identity shown in the hotel, left his visiting cards. Although he did not ask for any discount in the hotel," said Police.

A senior police officer said, "A criminal case has been filed against the accuse 'Ankit Dey' under the section IPC 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as a genuine forged document), 417 (cheating).

Police have started its work to find him as per the clues we have got. At this point of time, we can not reveal more details," Officer said. (ANI)

