Case filed against Muslim cleric for 'indecent' remark against Somnath temple

Somnath (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): A complaint was filed against All India Imam Association president Sajid Rashidi over his 'indecent' remarks against Somnath temple, an official said on Thursday.

Rashidi had claimed that Mahmud of Ghazni had not destroyed the Somnath temple but had stopped the 'wrongdoings' in it.

"History tells us that Mahmud of Ghazni destroyed the Somnath temple but in reality, the people there informed him of the illegal activities taking place there in the name of faith and how girls were abducted there. Ghazni got an investigation conducted and when he realised that what the people had told him was true, he attacked the temple. He did not break the temple but stopped the wrongdoings in it," Rashidi told ANI.



The Somnath Trust filed a complaint against him over his statement, on the basis of which a case was registered by the police.

"We saw a video Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the president of All India Imam Association, on social media. He is clearly heard making an indecent remark against the Somnath temple. His statement has hurt the religious sentiments of devotees. We have filed a complaint on behalf of the Somnath Trust and have sought action against him," Vijaysinh Chavda, general manager, Somnath Trust, said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

