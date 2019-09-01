Case filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bathinda court, summons issued

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Sunil Jakhar and others in a local court in connection with the setting up of a party's zonal office here.

The court has issued summonses to Sonia Gandhi, Jakhar and the others asking them to appear before it on September 6.

City-resident Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal and Shivdev Singh have filed the case.

The case pertains to the removal of a library in Bathinda Civil Lines Club to set up the Congress' zonal office. (ANI)

