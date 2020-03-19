Case filed against TNTJ office-bearers for holding protest against coronavirus alert

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Chennai Police on Thursday filed a case against four office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) and 2,500 unknown persons for staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) without permission and for gathering against coronavirus alert by the state government.

"The protest was organised on March 18 at Chennai Parry near Madras High Court. The protestors have been booked under four sections which include 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Tamil Nadu Police.

State health minister Vijayabasker had earlier said that as many as 1,94,236 passengers have been screened in the city. So far, only two persons were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

In the backdrop of coronavirus scare, several churches located in the city remained closed on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

