Case filed against Waris Pathan, Giriraj Singh in Bihar court for controversial statements

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A case was registered in a Muzaffarpur court on Saturday against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan and Union minister Giriraj Singh for making controversial statements.

The case has been filed by one M Raju Naiyar, a resident of Mithanpura area of Muzaffarpur district.

The case has been filed under section 124A (sedition), 420 and 120-B of IPC. The next date of hearing in the case is March 4.

Earlier, an FIR was registered by Karnataka Police against Waris Pathan for his comment in which he said that 15 crore Muslims are "enough for 100 crore Hindus".

Pathan was booked under section 117, 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Addressing an anti-CAA rally on February 19, Pathan said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crore."

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on February 12 referred to Deoband as "Gangotri of terrorism" while blaming it for the birth of "most terrorists".

In a statement that may invoke controversy, Singh said, "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have taken birth here... be it Hafiz Saeed's case. They all have come out of from Deoband." (ANI)

