Case filed against woman for raping minor in Haryana's Palwal

Palwal [Haryana], Jan 14 (ANI): A case has been registered here against a woman for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy, police said.

The case was registered by Palwal police against the 29-year-old woman for raping a minor. While speaking to ANI, assistant sub-inspector of police, Anju Devi">Anju Devi, on Monday said the woman had earlier filed a case against the boy for raping her. However, the boy was later discharged by the court as he was a minor. The court then ordered the police to file a case against the woman.

"The woman had filed a case in September 2019 against the boy for allegedly raping her and he was sent to judicial custody. He was later discharged from the court as he was a minor. The court has ordered that the case should be registered against the woman and investigation should take place against her," said Devi.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)