Palwal [Haryana], Jan 14 (ANI): A case has been registered here against a woman for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy, police said.
The case was registered by Palwal police against the 29-year-old woman for raping a minor. While speaking to ANI, assistant sub-inspector of police, Anju Devi">Anju Devi, on Monday said the woman had earlier filed a case against the boy for raping her. However, the boy was later discharged by the court as he was a minor. The court then ordered the police to file a case against the woman.
"The woman had filed a case in September 2019 against the boy for allegedly raping her and he was sent to judicial custody. He was later discharged from the court as he was a minor. The court has ordered that the case should be registered against the woman and investigation should take place against her," said Devi.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Case filed against woman for raping minor in Haryana's Palwal
ANI | Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:23 IST
