Case lodged after bag snatched from woman near south Delhi market

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): A case has been registered and a probe was initiated after a 45-year-old woman was robbed in South Delhi's Greater Kailash last month.

The victim is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and was staying in Delhi with her husband and daughter for treatment.

"Two unknown persons wearing helmets came on a motorcycle and snatched the bag from the victim while dragging her before she let go of the bag. The woman has sustained injuries after being dragged on the road. Contents of the bag included one mobile phone and other IDs alongwith an ATM card," said police.



Police registered an FIR in the case under 379/356/34 IPC and further investigation is underway.

CCTV footage has also been discovered during the course of the investigation which shows the incident where the victim is seen walking with her husband and daughter on HRG Marg towards BRT when the accused rode past them on a motorbike and snatched the bag.

Police officials have confirmed all efforts are being made to nab the snatchers.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received by the Greater Kailash-1 police station regarding snatching near M Block Market on July 3015 around 10 pm. (ANI)

