Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo)
Case lodged in Muzaffarpur court over Digvijay's ISI remark

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:11 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh in a district court on Tuesday over his remark in which he accused BJP and Bajrang Dal of receiving money from Pakistan spy agency ISI.
The complaint has been filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha who has alleged that Singh's remark has hurt the sentiments of several Hindus in the country.
Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Suryakant Tiwari is scheduled to hear the matter on September 13.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party had sought an apology from its interim president Sonia Gandhi for linking BJP with Pakistan.
Few Madhya Pradesh lawmakers have also distanced themselves from the former chief minister's remark as State Forest Minister Umang Singhar wrote to top Congress leadership accusing Singh of trying to destabilise Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.
The senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had sparked a controversy after he alleged that the BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:58 IST

