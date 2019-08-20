Case of instant talaq lodged in Lucknow for first time under new law

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A case relating to instant talaq was lodged on Tuesday in Lucknow for the first time after a new law making the offence punishable came into effect.

According to police, Syed Rasheed, who was appearing before a civil court in a dowry case, got enraged during the hearing and uttered talaq thrice before leaving the premises.

Rasheed's wife Simmi filed a complaint in the Wazirganj police station against her husband, who works as a technical officer in a government institute in the state capital.

The police said it has taken cognisance of the matter and is looking for Rasheed.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which criminalises instant talaq and provides for a jail term of up to three years for the husband, came into force on August 1. Parliament had on July 30 given nod to the Bill. (ANI)

