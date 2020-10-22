Case registered after actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter receives rape threats

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 21 (ANI): A case has been registered in Chennai Cyber Cell after actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi received rape threats on social media.

"There has been a lot of concern on social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered," Chennai Police commissioner Mahesh Agarwal tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's daughter, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi said that it is not only barbaric but also extremely dangerous to the very fabric of society.

"The perverse intimidation of Vijay Sethupathi's daughter is not only barbaric but extremely dangerous to the very fabric of our society. Making women and children the soft targets is a cowardly act. The police should take stern action against the perpetrator," Kanimozhi tweeted.

Sethupathi had received threats on social media that his daughter will be raped if he acts as Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan in an upcoming biopic on the cricketer. Sethupathi had recently announced that he would be essaying the role of the cricketer. (ANI)

