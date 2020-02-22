Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A case has been registered after a Facebook user allegedly posted a threatening message against one senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"It has been learnt that one Facebook user has posted a threatening message against one senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police with explicit intention to terrorise the general public," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.
The case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.
Further investigation is on. (ANI)
Case registered after FB user posts threatening message against J-K police officer
ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:08 IST
