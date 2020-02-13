Case registered against 10 people in Gargi College incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A case has been registered against 10 people in connection with the recent incident in Delhi University's Gargi College, where students were allegedly molested and sexually assaulted during a cultural festival last week after outsiders barged into the college.

"Case registered against 10, for molesting girls in Gargi College. 30 more men identified, 11 Police Teams put on the Job. #GargiCollege," NCW tweeted.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court asked advocate ML Sharma to approach Delhi High Court with his petition seeking a CBI probe in the Gargi college incident. (ANI)

