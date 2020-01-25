Case registered against 11 for putting up 'communal' posters in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A case has been registered against 11 persons for putting up posters without permission, said Coimbatore City Police on Thursday.

According to police the posters were put up with an intention to create "communal tension".

"The printing press was engaged in creating communal tension in the city, the press owner and the one who placed the order will be held for legal action," said city police in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

