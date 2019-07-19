Case registered against barbershop owner for threatening customer in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A case has been registered against the owner of a barbershop here for allegedly threatening his customer when the mustache of the customer was shaved without his consent.

Speaking to ANI, Virendra Choudhary, Duty Officer, Kanhan Police station, said: "On July 16, Kiran Thakur came to our station. He told us that he had gone for shaving his beard. The barber without asking his permission shaved his mustache."

"He said that when he asked the barbershop owner about this, he spoke to him on phone in an aggressive tone and even threatened him," said Choudhary.

"We have registered a case against Sunil Lakshane for threatening his customer under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said. (ANI)

