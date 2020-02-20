Case registered against BJP MLA's son for beating govt official in Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A case has been registered against Hazari Singh, son of BJP MLA Surendra Singh, for allegedly assaulting a Revenue Inspector over the transfer of one of the Booth Level Officers (BLO) in Ballia.

The incident took place on Wednesday after the official expressed his inability to transfer the BLO in Jamdharwa village.

"A case has been registered against Hazari Singh, Nikhil Singh and Manibhushan and others based on the complaint of the victim and investigation in the matter is on," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Yadav told reporters here on Thursday.

The case has been registered under Section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 332 (deter public servant from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim, Radheshyam, said that he has suffered injuries on his nose and back.

On the other hand, Hazari Singh denied the allegations and said that the said employee had misbehaved with him and had pushed one of his supporters.

"There is no truth to the allegations. The officer misbehaved with one of my supporters and shoved him. I only intervened and then came back with my supporters while the officer went his way," Singh said. (ANI)

