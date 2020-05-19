Case registered against employee of private company for sexual harassment in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): A case has been registered here at Kanchikacherla police station against a male employee of a bricks company for allegedly sexually harassing a fellow female employee at the workplace.

The FIR was filed on May 16, police said.

"A woman from Kanchikacharla village is working as a sales coordinator in a local bricks company. She gave a report to us on May 16 in which she has said that Srinivas Rajasekhar, who is Director of Operations in that company, has been sexually harassing her. On her report we filed an FIR against Rajasekhar," said Kanchikacherla Sub Inspector Sriharibabu.

"The police has filed a case under section 509 IPC and an investigation is going on," he added.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Kanchikacherla town in Krishna district.

Sriharibabu said the woman is working in the company located at Paritala village.

"Bricks company director of operations has been trying to sexually exploit her. He has been harassing her. Unable to bear the harassment anymore, she complained to the police on Saturday," he said. (ANI)

