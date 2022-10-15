Case registered against GGSIPU's Assistant Professor for impersonating Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Delhi police registered an FIR and began investigations against the Assitant Professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), for impersonating Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The accused is an Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of the University.

The accused had made the call, posing as the LG, for the appointment of his sister in the English Department of the University.

The matter relates to a call made to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Mahesh Verma on September 30, 2022, by an unidentified person impersonating the Lt. Governor, who asked for the appointment of a particular candidate in the English Department of the University, in a since cancelled Recruitment Exercise, said the LG's office.



The Lt. Governor has taken a severe view of impersonation and emphasized that it has never been his style of functioning to make calls or entertain any request whatsoever, that involved out-of-turn favours, benefits or unethical practices. He has also cautioned all concerned to strictly check with his Secretariat in case of any such calls/messages they receive from someone impersonating him or using his name, as per the LG's office.





To ascertain the veracity of the call, the Vice Chancellor contacted the LG's Secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked for the matter to be reported to Police immediately. Accordingly, an FIR under Section 419 (IPC) for impersonation was registered at PS Dwarka, North on October 2, 2012.



During the investigation, it was revealed that the impersonator identified as Rohit Singh, an Assistant Professor in the Economics Department of the University, had made the call, posing as the LG, for the appointment of his sister Manvi Singh in the English Department of the University.

The Call Detail Record (CDR) of the Vice Chancellor's landline number revealed that the call was made from a United Kingdom (UK) based number. Upon investigation, it was further established that the said UK number also had call interactions with mobile numbers belonging to the candidate, and her father.

Accordingly, the two were interrogated and they confessed that the UK-based number belonged to their brother/son who had proceeded to the UK on 27.09.2022. A Look Out Circular (LOC) against Rohit Singh has been initiated and investigations are on.



An internal inquiry by the University has also found the alleged involvement of some other University officials in this impersonation case and suitable action against the concerned persons for violation of Conduct and Service Rules has been initiated. It has also been found that the assistant professor has travelled to the UK without the mandatory prior permission of the Competent Authority. Accordingly, a show cause notice has also been issued to him by the University. (ANI)

