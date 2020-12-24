Case registered against Gwalior trader under new farm laws, administration auctions his properties

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): A case has been registered under new farm laws against a trader, who allegedly absconded without paying for the paddy he purchased from farmers in Bajana village of Bhitarwar area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

Gwalior district administration said that the trader's house has been auctioned to recover his dues pending to the farmers. The trader has been identified as Balram Parihar.



"A trader purchased paddy from farmers but did not pay for it. Under the new Farm Law, we first formed a board in this case but when no consensus could be reached, we auctioned the trader's house on SDM's order to recover farmers' dues. The trader's fields will be auctioned next to pay rest of farmers," Gwalior District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

Under the dispute resolution mechanism in the new farm laws, mediation will be conducted by persons appointed by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs). In the new Act, it has been provided that farmers can take their grievances to the SDM court.

The three newly enacted farm laws are--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

