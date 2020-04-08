Case registered against inmate of quarantine centre in Delhi for spitting at medical staff

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A case has been registered against an inmate of a quarantine centre in the national capital for spitting at the medical staff.

"On April 5, SDM Punjabi Bagh reported at Mundka Police Station about an incident of spitting at the medical staff of Bakkarwala Quarantine Centre by one inmate Mohammad Irshad," Delhi Police said.

A case has been registered under sections 188/269/270/271 of IPC read with section 3 under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

