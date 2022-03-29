Case registered against Maharashtra ministers for brandishing swords at public event in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): A case was registered against Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, textiles minister Aslam Shaikh for allegedly brandishing swords at a public event in suburban Bandra, informed Mumbai Police on Monday.



Police informed that the event took place to welcome the chairman of Congress' Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi.

"A case registered against Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after they were seen brandishing swords at a public event to welcome the chairman of Congress' Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi," police said.

A case was registered against the ministers under Arms Act. (ANI)

