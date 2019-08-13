Case registered against man for slitting wife's throat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Monday registered a case against a man who had allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat.

The deceased, identified as Sameera, was the second wife of the accused named Basheer.

"On an input received from the parents of the deceased, we reached the spot and found her with a slit throat. A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused," said the Golconda police.

The accused is on the large and a team has been formed to nab him, said the police.

According to the police, her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. (ANI)

