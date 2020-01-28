Case registered against Maradu Municipality over demolished flats' waste

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A case has been filed against Maradu Municipality for failing to deal with concrete waste of Maradu flats which were demolished earlier this month.

The National Green Tribunal has registered a suo motu case based on media reports.

The tribunal said that that the waste disposal directives have been ignored and even where the waste is to be deposited was unclear. The tribunal noted that no action was taken to control the dust.

The buildings here were razed for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The directions in this regard were passed by the Supreme Court last year. (ANI)

