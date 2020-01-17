Case registered against relatives of rape accused for attack on victim in UP's Etah

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A case was registered against relatives of a rape accused after they allegedly attacked the victim and her sister.

"Relatives of accused have attacked them. We have registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We will take action based on evidence," Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

The incident took place when the victim was on her way to Etah with her sister.

The accused, who allegedly raped the girl in October 2019 is currently in jail. (ANI)

