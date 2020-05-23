Case registered against SP MLA, son in UP's Moradabad for lockdown violation

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Haji Ikram and his son for allegedly organising an event in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad in violation of the lockdown guidelines, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, social distancing norms were flouted during the event organised by Ikram.

Police said that Haji Ikram and his son are accused of gathering a crowd near Bhude chauraha area and distributing ration.

This comes as the country is under lockdown and strict social distancing guidelines have been issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

