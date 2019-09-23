Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Mishra speaking to ANI in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Mishra speaking to ANI in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Case registered against Sugar Mill after it fails to clear arrears in UP

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:57 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A case has been registered against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited here allegedly after the company failed to clear arrears of sugarcane farmers.
"A case has been registered against Simbhaoli Sugar Mill because they have not paid sugarcane farmers even after repeated directions. This made farmers angry and they have filed a complaint," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Mishra told ANI.
Managing Director of Simbhaoli Sugar Mill, Gursimran Kaur were among the five company officials named in the FIR under section 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 and 7 the Essential Commodities Act.
In the complaint, farmers alleged that they should get 85 per cent of the amount collected by the Sugar Mill from selling sugar but they were not given the same. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:22 IST

UP: Police nab man wanted in multiple cow-slaughter cases

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A man allegedly involved in multiple cases of cow-slaughter was caught by police following an encounter in Thanaganj Rampur on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:13 IST

Cyclonic storm 'HIKKA' to reach Oman coast by Sept 25: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that Cyclonic Storm 'HIKKA' will reach Oman coast by the early morning of September 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:07 IST

Jaipur based artist writes 3000 page Ramcharitmanas using oil...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Jaipur based artist, Sharad Mathur has written a 3000-page-long Ramcharitmanas, spread in 21 volumes and weighing about 150 kilograms, using oil paint and brush. It took him almost six years to complete the work which he wants to dedicate to the Ram Temple in

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:53 IST

Kerala: Voting underway for bye-poll in Pala Assembly constituency

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Voting for bye-election in the Pala Assembly seat is currently underway at 176 polling booths spread across the constituency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:42 IST

Fear being created among people regarding NRC: Dilip Ghosh

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that fear is being created among people regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:22 IST

You are in US as our PM not as star campaigner for elections:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is in the USA as India's prime minister and not as a star campaigner in the elections there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Sonia, Manmohan, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Tihar jail here to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:35 IST

6-year-old girl raped in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of his neighbour here in Hafizpur area here on Sunday. The accused went absconding after the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:17 IST

MP: Man sets bike on fire after being issued challan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): An unidentified man in Indore on Sunday night set his bike on fire after he was issued a challan by traffic police personnel. The man soon after fled from the spot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:00 IST

Voting for bye-elections underway in Tripura , Chhattisgarh and UP

Bhadharghat/Dantewada/Hamirpur (Tripura/Chhattisgarh/UP) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Voting for the bye-elections is underway at assembly constituencies of Badharghat, Dantewada and Hamirpur in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:57 IST

Digvijaya asks EC to invite hackers to prove EVMs aren't 'tamper proof'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The row over the use of EVMs for elections continues as former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday asked the Election Commission of India to invite hackers and allow them to prove that 'no machine with a chip is ta

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:41 IST

Sonia, Manmohan likely to meet Chidambaram in jail today

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will meet P Chidambaram in Tihar hail on Monday, sources said.

Read More
iocl