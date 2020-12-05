Case registered against Tejashwi Yadav, 18 othere for holding protest without permission

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 5 (ANI): Patna Police on Saturday registered a case against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav along with 18 others holding a protest without permission, against farm laws, outside Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered against them under multiple sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.

An FIR were also lodged against 500 unidentified people.

RJD, along with other Mahagathbandhan parties on Saturday held a demonstration in Patna's Gandhi Maidan in solidarity with agitating farmers across the country.

"The law is against farmers, and we demand that the Centre repeals the black laws and resolve all the issues of farmers. In India more than 60 per cent people are farmers. We stand with their demands," said Tejashwi Yadav while talking to the media during the demonstration in Gandhi Maidan.



Earlier in the day, Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly had tweeted: "I am standing with the Annadata in their fight against the Dhandata. Is it a crime to raise voice in support of farmers demanding provision for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the newly enacted laws? If it is a crime, then we will commit such crimes every time."

After its fifth round of talks on Saturday with farmer group leaders remained inconclusive, the Centre has announced another meeting on December 9.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today reassured the agitating farmers that central government is ready to resolve all their issues. He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue and there is "no threat to it."

Meanwhile, the proposed nationwide shutdown called by the protesting farmers will be held on December 8.

Farmers Union leaders said they want a complete repeal of the new agricultural laws.

"We said at the beginning of meeting that our demand is the withdrawal of laws, we don't want amendment of the laws. We took a firm stand. Finally, we were told that the next meeting will be held on December 9. It seems the government will definitely roll back the laws," Hannan Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

