Case registered against those involved in violence at Bidar mosque: Karnataka minister Jnanendra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that a misunderstanding that had cropped up between two groups resulted in the incident at madrassa in Bidra during Dusshera festivities, following which four persons have been taken into custody. A case has been registered against nine people in connection with the case, police said.

Jnanendra further said that a case has been registered against those involved in the violence at the Bidar mosque and the law and order situation was now under control.

"Every year they perform Puja on the occasion of Dusshera at the Madrassa as there is a Shami tree there. This time there were more number of people who entered the madrassa and hence resulted in a misunderstanding. Usually five or six people used to go, but this time more people went inside the madrassa," Jnanendra said.

He further said that a case has been registered against those involved in the violence in Bidar and the law and order situation was now under control.

On Thursday, nine persons were booked for allegedly trespassing into the Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site in Karnataka's Bidar district and allegedly performed a Puja in its premises.

The incident took place after a group from the local Dussehra procession barged into the madrasa. Following the incident, one Syed Mubashir Ali filed a complaint later in the day after that police booked a first information report (FIR) against nine people and said that an FIR has filed a complaint against those involved.





He said that the incident happened in the presence of the police, during the Bhavani Devi procession and demanded action against the perpetrators.

"They came to our Masjid today and will enter our houses one day. Who will take guarantee for our security? Women of our houses go far away to study, who is taking the guarantee for their security. People are furious here. The administration will have to reply by their action itself," Mubashir said.

People from the local Muslim community staged a protest demanding action.

The protesters dispersed after Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and other officials assured them of the stringent action.

Mahesh Meghannavar told reporters the nine were booked on charges of trespassing into the heritage structure illegally

"Case has been booked against 9 members who are yet to be arrested. The incident happened in town police office limits, but now the situation is under control," ASP said.

Chief of All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, took to Twitter and hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident.

"Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate it. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims," he said.

The madrasa is a heritage building maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). (ANI)

